Ramaphosa lauds China, SA relations as year of the Tiger comes to life

Brian Sokutu

President Cyril Ramaphosa has joined in celebrating the colourful Chinese New Year, the most prominent and celebrated Chinese holiday.

Also known as the Spring Festival, 2022 marks the year of the Tiger.

This as the country lauds strategic relations between South Africa and the People’s Republic of China, and committing to a fight to end the scourge of the Covid pandemic.

In wishing China well in its celebrations, Ramaphosa paid tribute to the tiger – “an animal that symbolises strength, bravery and independence”.

Focus on recovery

“As we recover and rebuild in the wake of Covid-19, it is our wish that the comprehensive, strategic partnership between China and South Africa, will lead to mutual economic growth, development and common prosperity.

“Prosperity for ourselves, for our respective regions and for the rest of the world.

“In the year ahead, our focus will be ending the pandemic, alleviating poverty, reducing inequality and creating more jobs,” said Ramaphosa.

South Africa, he said, was “grateful to the People’s Republic of China – for its support throughout the pandemic and particularly for working to ensure that Africa has greater access to Covid-19 vaccines”.

He added: “The global recovery depends on everyone being vaccinated. We are only safe when everyone is safe.

“No country and no community must be left behind.

“May the friendship between South Africa and the People’s Republic of China endure – and may we face this new year with courage, strength and hope.

“I wish you all a very happy new year.”

Said Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa: “Year 2020, unfortunately forced us to change the way we conduct business and presented us with a new normal – as a result of the ongoing pandemic, which continues globally.

“To this end, it is our hope and belief that the development of vaccines from different pharmaceutical companies, will ease the burden and life as we knew it.

“I also wish to take this opportunity to encourage every individual who’s residing in South Africa, from the People’s Republic of China, who has not yet vaccinated, to consider vaccination, as this will continue to save lives and protect one another from this deadly pandemic.”

In his keynote address at the virtual ceremony, which showcased aspects of the Chinese and South African culture – music, dance and language, Chinese ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong, said the Year of the Tiger was “bidding farewell to the Year of the Ox”.

“I would like to extend sincere new year greetings to all our fellow Chinese, Chinese institutions, students, the faculty of Confucius Institutes and beyond, as well as friends from all walks of life in South Africa on the occasion of the Year of the Tiger.

“2021 [was] a landmark year in the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and our country.

“Under the leadership of the CPC central committee, with comrade Xi Jinping at the core, we celebrated the CPC’s centenary, achieved on schedule the goal of comprehensively building a moderately prosperous society, won the battle against poverty and achieved our first centenary goal.

“The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered an irreversible historical process,” said Xiaodong.

He said the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC central committee, “comprehensively summarised the major achievements and historical experience of the party’s century-long struggle – sent out a loud call for a new journey and a new era of success”.

Said Xiaodong: “During the year, the 14th five-year plan made a good start.”

“China took new steps to foster a new development pattern and achieved new results in high-quality development.

“We maintained global leadership in economic development and Covid-19 response.

“Our GDP [gross domestic product] grew at 8.1% annually, which puts us at a total economic output of 17.7 trillion US dollars – accounting for more than 18% of the global economy.

“China’s foreign trade volume exceeded the six trillion US dollars threshold for the first time, stabilising our position as the world’s top trading nation.”

China growing in strength

China’s national strategic science and technology strength grew, with the Zhurong rover probing Mars, the Xihe satellite chasing the sun and the Tianhe space station core module, traveling among the stars.

Xiaodong said new progress was also made in green development, with “the building of a ‘1+N’ carbon peak and neutrality policy system was accelerated”.

He thanked President Jinping for guiding China’s diplomacy “on socialism with Chinese characteristics “.

Xiaodong: “We tackled great difficulties and took the initiative to forge ahead and write new chapters.

“President Xi Jinping met or spoke with foreign leaders and heads of international organisations 79 times, hosted and attended 40 important foreign events via video link – proposing a series of major initiatives such as building a global community of health for all – a community of life for man and nature; and a global community of development with a shared future.

“China has provided over two billion doses of vaccines to more than 120 countries, to international organisations and contributed to bridging the international immunity gap – strengthening international cooperation in fighting Covid-19.

“China has taken a clear stand on multilateral occasions, opposed hegemony and bullying, defended fairness and justice – advocated common values of humanity; and worked to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.”

He added: “President Jinping attended the 8th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and put forward the spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation – featuring sincere friendship and equality, win-win for mutual benefit; and common development, fairness and justice.”

In 2021, under the personal guidance of Jinping and Ramaphosa, China and South Africa celebrated the CPC’s centenary.

“The leaders of our two countries interacted frequently and deepened mutual political trust. Together we overcame the challenges of Covid-19 and there were good highlights in our institutional exchanges in various fields.

“Bilateral practical cooperation was also steadily advanced.

“Bilateral trade delivered an impressive performance, reaching 54.35 billion US dollars – up by 50.7% year-on-year.

“This is a record high since 2015, with South Africa’s exports to China reaching 33.23 billion US dollars, up 59.6% year-on-year.

“China and South Africa have maintained close communication and cooperation in the United Nations, the G20, BRICS, FOCAC and other multilateral platforms – joined hands to safeguard the common interests of China, South Africa and developing countries in general.

“The comprehensive strategic partnership between our two countries continues to develop,” said Xiaodong.

brians@citizen.co.za