Who will be the next ANC deputy?

Seven names dominate debates as ‘absent’ David Mabuza’s popularity is waning.

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola is one of the favourites for the deputy president position. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius
Senior ANC members are confident that Cyril Ramaphosa will get a second term as ANC leader, but a debate is raging within the tripartite alliance as to who the second in command should be. Reports claiming Ramaphosa’s business mogul brother-in-law, Patrice Motsepe, intended to enter the presidential race as a “neutral candidate” in the light of the ongoing factionalism, seemed to be overshadowed by potential jostling for the number 2 position. But many doubted Motsepe would contest and some have adopted a wait-and-see approach. “Patrice wouldn’t dare to spoil Cyril’s chances of a second term. Maybe next time he will,”...

