31 Jan 2022
Politics

Limpopo Premier’s challengers emerging from woodwork

Alex Japho Matlala

The province’s biggest region is touting Pule Shayi to be elected premier.

Limpopo Premier and ANC chairperson in the province Stan Mathabatha. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Antonio Muchave
The five Limpopo ANC regions may be 100% united behind President Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election for a second term, but the same regions are definitely not entirely backing Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha to serve a third term as both premier and ANC provincial chair. This is evident after several slates announced their preferred candidates to contest Mathabatha at the upcoming ANC elective conference in March. Limpopo has five regions: Norman Mashabane with 129 branches, Vhembe 127, Sekhukhune 118, Peter Mokaba 113 and the smallest, Waterberg with 80 branches. Except for Waterberg, the remaining four have already held their respective elective conferences...

