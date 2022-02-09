Businessman Sandile Zungu withdraws from ANC KZN leadership race

Getrude Makhafola

AmaZulu soccer club owner Sandile Zungu, who had put his hat in the ring as candidate for KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson, has withdrawn from the leadership race.

The AmaZulu Football Club owner on Wednesday said he decided to not contest at the upcoming provincial conference after extensive consultations.

“I thank everyone within the ANC, the present and past leaders, AmaZulu FC supporters committee, members of the clergy, traditional leaders, business leaders and friends whose wise counsel guided me towards my decision.

“Most importantly, I want to thank my family for their unconditional love and support. I wish the ANC success in the run-up to the KwaZulu-Natal provincial conference.”

Candidate slates have been circulating and endorsed by some structures ahead of the start of official nomination process.

Current provincial treasurer and Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Transport MEC Peggy Nkonyeni and former eThekhwini mayor Zandile Gumede are some of the names bandied around to replace Premier Sihle Zikalala.

The provincial ANCWL has rallied behind Dube-Ncube.

Zikalala is facing tough competition and is yet to surface for re-election from any of the slates.

Zungu reportedly consulted with former president Jacob Zuma, disgraced former health minister Zweli Mkhize, and former KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu.

The 55-year-old ANC member is a former president of the Black Business Council.

