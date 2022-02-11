Brian Sokutu
11 Feb 2022
Land issue likely to shape ANC’s elective conference results

Land remained an emotive issue to garner support from grassroots party branches for those vying for top positions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Twitter/@MYANC
In the run-up to the ANC elective conference this year, land is likely to remain a battleground and often be invoked as a proxy for broader ideological divisions in the party, says professor Ruth Hall of the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (Plaas) at the University of the Western Cape. With ANC factional battles looming ahead of the December gathering – the party’s highest decision-making event – land remained an emotive issue to garner support from grassroots party branches for those vying for top positions.According to Hall, the failure by parliament on 7 December last year to pass...

