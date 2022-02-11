Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
11 Feb 2022
5:50 am
Politics

Massive provincial divisions point to a messy conference for ANC

Eric Naki

A prominent Eastern Cape based ANC member said the divisions could spill over to the conference.

General views of the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg, 9 December 2020. Picture: Michel Bega
The December ANC national conference could be messy if massive divisions among provincial and regional structures are anything to go by. A prominent Eastern Cape based ANC member said the divisions could spill over to the conference. “This issue could render both the Polokwane and Nasrec national conferences Sunday school picnics. This time around everyone wants to lead and nobody is backing down,” said the member, who asked to remain anonymous. ALSO READ: Ramaphosa extends R350 SRD grant to March 2023 At least four provinces – Eastern Cape, North West, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal – have three slates each KwaZulu-Natal’s fourth...

