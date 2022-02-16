‘I have confidence in ministers’ – Ramaphosa on vote of no confidence bid

Getrude Makhafola

President Cyril Ramaphosa sought to denounce the DA’s motion of no confidence against his Cabinet, telling MPs that he had a committed team of ministers.

The president gave his speech in reply to the State of the Nation (Sona) debate that took place over the past two days.

DA leader John Steenhuisen on Tuesday criticised Ramaphosa’s “deadbeat ministers”, urging the president to fire them all for failing to do their work and deliver to South Africans.

“I have just tabled a motion of no confidence, not in you, but in your whole cabinet in terms of Section 102 of the Constitution.

“If it’s not possible for you to hold your executive accountable and still survive as president, then we will take that burden off your hands and let this House fire them for you,” said Steenhuisen.

Ramaphosa denied Steenhuisen’s claim that Cabinet was bloated and inept.

“I preside over ministers that are committed to their responsibilities and in who I have the greatest confidence as president… and more importantly, in whom South Africans have confidence and expectations.”

Denying MPs sentiments that he was creating a “parallel state” by hiring outsiders into his office to help with government work, Ramaphosa said government was instead building a “capable developmental state alongside a vibrant private sector” to create a mixed economy.

“It is not a parallel state that some people say is being set up. It’s a presidency that is at work to drive a coherent and effective plan of action across government,” he said.

“This is a government elected by the people and remains united around a common goal that will not be deflected or diverted from its common goal.”

‘Private sector created most jobs’

Following an uproar from EFF leader Julius Malema over his Sona remarks that the private sector creates jobs and not government, Ramaphosa seemed to have modified his statement in Wednesday’s speech.

The private sector, he said, created “most” of the jobs.

“This has inspired a useful debate in society on roles of state and private sector on economic growth and job creation. Some speakers took a crude and self-serving approach to a complex issue.

“Who will create jobs for the 11 million jobless people in our country? The state has a clear role to play though state-owned enterprises, public employment programmes, infrastructure development and the civil service. The stark reality is that the private sector creates most of the jobs.”

Referring to China’s economic model that combined private and public sector initiatives, Ramaphosa said government’s plan was to lure the private sector into job creation programmes so that it can invest its money in various projects to achieve economic growth.

“We therefore do not accept that we choose between a developmental state that drives economic and social transformation and a vibrant expanding private sector that fuels growth.

“We do not agree that by recognising the role of business in creating employment, that we diminish the central role of the state in coordinating, planning and guiding the development of the economy,” Ramaphosa told the MPs.

Remarking on his Sona announcements on cutting red tape that impedes SMME growth, the president defended the appointment of former Exxaro CEO Sipho Nkosi. Opposition parties said the latest appointment in the presidency signalled Ramaphosa’s lack of confidence in his Cabinet to do its job.

Similar decisions were taken by other governments, he said.

“Red tape constrains South Africans in their everyday lives. People wait for years for matters such as getting a water licence because of bureaucracy that is endemic in our government system. I hear the Western Cape has a red tape unit… we will be able to compare notes. We are already comparing notes with what happens in other countries.”

