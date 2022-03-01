Alex Japho Matlala
2 minute read
1 Mar 2022
5:45 am
Politics

Race for ANC Limpopo leadership begins in earnest

Alex Japho Matlala

Namane Dickson Masemola is tipped to challenge current ANC provincial chair and premier Stan Mathabatha (pictured) at the party’s provincial elective conference later this year.

Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha.
Limpopo MEC for public works, roads and infrastructure Namane Dickson Masemola is tipped to challenge current ANC provincial chair and premier Stan Mathabatha at the party’s provincial elective conference later this year. Masemola and Mathabatha were born in January 1957. They are also both come from one district in the Sekhukhune region. In the new slate that emerged over the weekend, Masemola is touted to become ANC provincial chair. The province has five regions and Masemola is said to have Limpopo MEC for public works, roads and infrastructure Namane Dickson Masemola is tipped to challenge current ANC provincial chair and...

Read more on these topics