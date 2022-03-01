ANC rejects Mabuza’s request to be placed at Luthuli House – report

Citizen Reporter

Deputy President David Mabuza reportedly asked the ANC’s national leadership to be relieved of his duties at the Union Buildings, so that he could run the governing party’s secretary-general’s office.

However, Mabuza’s request to be deployed to the ANC’s headquarters on a full-time basis – due to the suspension of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his deputy, Jessie Duarte, who is on sick leave – was apparently shot down by President Cyril Ramaphosa and his allies in the party, according to a News24 report.

According to the report, two sources with direct knowledge of discussions within the ANC claimed that Mabuza wanted to be deployed to Luthuli House, in Johannesburg, to oversee the functioning of the ANC secretary-general office ahead of the party’s elective conference in December.

If the ANC’s top leaders agreed to Mabuza’s request, it would have given him “unfettered power” over ANC branches ahead of the conference amid rumours that Ramaphosa and his allies don’t want him re-elected as his deputy.

Mashatile oversees SG’s office

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile was appointed in January to assist Duarte in the execution of duties of the secretary-general’s office.

Duarte, 68, has been on sick leave since November last year after she was hospitalised with gastrointestinal complications. She had been managing the secretary-general’s office after Magashule’s suspension in May 2021.

Mabuza ‘does not enjoy his role’

A well-placed party insider who spoke to News24, said this was not the first time Mabuza had asked to be deployed to Luthuli House on a full-time basis.

Apparently, the deputy president does not enjoy his role in government and he could potentially contest for the secretary-general position at the December conference.

“He hates going to Parliament the most. He is always given a hard time and, if he were relieved of his duties to go full-time at Luthuli House, he would still get his state pension and perks,” the source was quoted as saying.

ANC provincial structures

According to another report, the ANC’s national working committee reportedly heard recommendations to disband its provincial executive committees (PECs) in the Eastern Cape and in Mpumalanga.

This after their term of office expired and they are set to elect new leadership during their provincial elective conferences ahead of the ANC’s national conference in December.

EWN reported on Monday that party insiders said officials of the NWC – who met on Monday – put the issue on the agenda.

The ANC’s highest decision-making body, the national executive committee (NEC), is expected to make a final decision on the matter when it meets.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

