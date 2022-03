He was the man who helped put an ANC run municipality in Mpumalanga back on its feet – with potholes and water problems being fixed within 48 hours. But he has been chased away by the unions, who claim he is a dictator. The municipal manager of the Steve Tshwete local municipality, which is centred around Middelburg, Bheki Khenisa, was forced to resign by striking members of the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) last week. Despite Khenisa’s official resignation and the fact that he had vacated his office in Middelburg, Samwu still vowed the strike would continue until 1 April,...

He was the man who helped put an ANC run municipality in Mpumalanga back on its feet – with potholes and water problems being fixed within 48 hours.

But he has been chased away by the unions, who claim he is a dictator. The municipal manager of the Steve Tshwete local municipality, which is centred around Middelburg, Bheki Khenisa, was forced to resign by striking members of the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) last week.

Despite Khenisa’s official resignation and the fact that he had vacated his office in Middelburg, Samwu still vowed the strike would continue until 1 April, just to wait for Khenisa’s term to officially expire. Some believe the continued strike was unnecessary because demand were met.

The strike turned violent last month when the home and a Nissan bakkie belonging to Samwu’s lead wage negotiator and senior shop steward, Kgosi Makwati, was petrol bombed by unknown attackers. He escaped uninjured but his property was damaged, as was that of a neighbour.

ALSO READ: July riots report: DA calls for Dlodlo and Cele’s sacking

Last week, new executive mayor Mhlonishwa Masilela warned the strikers to return to duty, failing which they wouldn’t be paid their February salaries. Services such as sanitation, refuse removal, pipe bursts, power outages and other municipal functions had come to a standstill.

Under Khenisa and former mayor Diphala Motsepe, Steve Tshwete was in the news for its impressive service delivery records in which potholes, water leaks and pipe bursts were attended to within 48 hours.

It is the only ANC-led municipality in the country with such an excellent record and has been given regular clean audit reports.

The majority of residents were satisfied with services from the municipality, their RDP houses, as is even the ever-watchful DA opposition.

– ericn@citizen.co.za