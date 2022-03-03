ANC NWC reiterates call for ‘diplomatic’ resolution to Russia-Ukraine conflict

Thapelo Lekabe

The ANC’s national working committee (NWC) has expressed “deep concern” over the escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

However, the NWC stopped short of condemning Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, amid growing calls for the ANC government to take a stand on the raging war.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The NWC, which conducts the current work of the ANC, met on Monday and reiterated the governing party’s call for a diplomatic resolution to the war in Ukraine, instead of government taking sides on the matter.

“The NWC expressed deep concern regarding the escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“It reaffirmed the ANC’s conviction that international relations should be underpinned by a commitment to development, democracy, human rights, peace, and security, in line with the clarion call by the Freedom Charter that ‘there shall be peace and friendship!’,” ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a statement on Thursday.

Mabe said the NWC’s officials were disturbed by the “suffering caused to ordinary people” in every country that is involved in the conflict, which has seen more than 200 civilians killed in Ukraine and over one million people flee the country since the Russian invasion last week.

“It expressed its abhorrence at the suffering caused to ordinary people in every country that is involved, either directly or indirectly, in this conflict and called upon progressive formations globally to ensure that any harm to civilians invites appropriate repercussions in line with the values of a humane, just, equitable, democratic, and free world.”

The NWC also reiterated the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the United Nations Security Council should pursue a peaceful and diplomatic resolution of the conflict in line with the precepts of the UN Charter.

SA abstains from vote condemning Russia

Meanwhile, South Africa on Wednesday was among 35 countries that abstained from voting for a UN General Assembly resolution that “demands” Russia “immediately” withdraw from Ukraine.

After more than two days of extraordinary debate at the UN, 141 out of 193 member states voted for the non-binding resolution in a powerful rebuke of Moscow’s invasion by a vast majority of the world’s nations.

Zimbabwe, Mali, Namibia and Mozambique were among the 35 member states that abstained from the vote, while other African countries such as Botswana and Nigeria voted in favour of the resolution.

South Africa’s permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Mathu Joyini, said the resolution adopted did not create an environment conducive for diplomacy.

This was despite International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor last week calling on Russia to immediately withdraw its forces from Ukraine, in line with the United Nations Charter.

Ambassador Joyini said: “While we agree with, and support the efforts taken by member states to bring to the attention of the international community the situation in Ukraine, South Africa feels that greater attention should have been paid to bringing the sides closer to dialogue.

“For South Africa, the text in its current form could drive a deeper wedge between the parties rather than contributing to a resolution of the conflict.”

DA calls on SA government to take a stand

At the same time, the Democratic Alliance (DA on Thursday said it was appalled that South Africa abstained from the UN General Assembly vote condemning Russia.

DA MP and spokesperson on international relations, Darren Bergman, said the UN General Assembly vote was an opportune time for the ANC government to take “a clear and moral stand that would gain them ground”.

“It was also the right thing to do,” Bergman said in a statement.

“It is unbelievable that South Africa can have double standards when it comes to human rights and this takes away the last of their claim to moral legitimacy.”

Bergman said abstaining or voting for Russia was a sign that South Africa was complicit or condoned Russia’s military invasion into Ukraine.

He said blind loyalty to the Russian Federation due to its historical ties to SA during the struggle against apartheid, could not be a reason for future bound decisions that are life dependent.

“We call on South Africa to hold Russia accountable to international law in line with the Geneva Convention and ensure that no weapons on the list of the Lieber Code are used.

“We further call on South Africa again to use its membership in Brics to try and engage with Russia to bring about their withdrawal from Ukraine.”

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde and AFP

