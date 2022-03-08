Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
8 Mar 2022
4:00 am
Politics

Motlanthe wielding the axe against ‘Parachuted’ ANC councillors

Eric Naki

The provincial list committees that report directly to Motlanthe had given final notices to some wrongly elected councillors to vacate their seats.

General views of the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega
ANC election committee chair Kgalema Motlanthe is wielding a big axe against councillors parachuted onto party candidate lists without following democratic selection processes. The provincial list committees that report directly to Motlanthe had given final notices to some wrongly elected councillors to vacate their seats. They had issued final notices to municipal managers to start removing them after some resisted. This is part of a decision taken by the ANC top leadership to rectify its election lists, which caused a huge outcry when elected candidates were removed and replaced with candidates allegedly sneaked onto the lists. The party gave Motlanthe’s...

