Getrude Makhafola
8 Mar 2022
4:27 pm
Politics

Lesufi stands a good chance of winning prized ANC Gauteng leadership position – analyst

Getrude Makhafola

Lesufi's public activism and his tackling of hot topic issues has raised his public profile ahead of the leadership showdown.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Image: Kempton Express
Despite his controversy-prone personality, ANC Gauteng deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi is in a good position to take over from the outgoing David Makhura, said an analyst. Makhura, who was previously secretary general, has indicated that he won't contest for the chairmanship again, leaving the position open for the taking. Lesufi, the province' education MEC, will go head-to-head with provincial executive member Lebogang Maile for the most powerful ANC position in the province. ANC members in Gauteng will elect new leaders at a conference expected to take place in June. Both have reportedly launched their campaigns, rallying branches across a province...

