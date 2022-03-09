Rorisang Kgosana
Premium Journalist
4 minute read
9 Mar 2022
6:29 pm
Politics

‘I was not forced to resign’: ActionSA’s Tshwane caucus leader Abel Tau steps down

Rorisang Kgosana

Tau refuted claims that he was forced to resign as the party was unhappy with his support of the Tshwane’s adjustment budget.

ActionSA's Abel Tau at the IEC results centre in Pretoria, on 4 November 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
ActionSA, the new political kid on the block in Tshwane, has now lost it’s caucus leader Abel Tau, who tendered his resignation as the leader on Tuesday with immediate effect. Tau, who was DA’s former regional leader, an MMC and acting executive mayor for the capital before quitting to join the green party, said he will however remain as councillor and current MMC for human settlements in the city. ALSO READ: DA Tshwane chair Abel Tau joins Mashaba’s People’s Dialogue But, according to a source who wished to remain anonymous, Tau was forced to resign as the party was unhappy...

Read more on these topics

old premium