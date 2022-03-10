SACP objects to Mathabatha’s slate over inclusion of ‘VBS brigade’

Cracks are developing within the tripartite alliance in Limpopo over the inclusion of the so-called “VBS brigade” in slates at the upcoming Limpopo ANC provincial elective conference. The alliance partners are the ANC, the South African Communist Party (SACP) and the Congress of South African Trade Unions. The SACP held its provincial elective conference this week where members of its provincial executive committee (PEC) were elected. Those elected into top six positions are chair Goodman Mtileni, deputy provincial chair Phophi Ramathuba, provincial secretary Chuene Malebana, first provincial deputy secretary Skinja Mugumo, second deputy provincial secretary Percy Ndlala and provincial treasurer...

Barely a day after the conference, the communists made their preferences known for the composition of the upcoming ANC provincial executive committee.

The ANC in the province will hold its elective conference between 3 and 5 June.

SACP provincial spokesperson Machike Thobejane said: “We do not support the slate of current ANC provincial chair Stan Mathabatha. This is because the slate comprises leaders fingered for the looting and collapsing of the defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

“We can’t allow ourselves to be led by thugs because if we do, the ANC will not win the 2024 provincial and national elections.”

In the slate, Mathabatha is punted for re-election as Limpopo ANC provincial chair; Florence Radzilani, former mayor for the Vhembe district municipality that reportedly lost R300 million through illicit VBS investment, for the position of deputy provincial chair; current provincial treasurer Danny Msiza for the position of provincial secretary; and Nakedi Sibanda Kekana for provincial treasurer.

Thobejane’s view was echoed by the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco), which said it would not support Mathabatha for a third term.

Sanco provincial chair Sipho Dikgale said: “He is associated with the so-called ‘VBS brigade’. He associated himself with thugs who stole from the poor and because of that he will kiss our vote goodbye.”

Aside from that, Dikgale said under Mathabatha’s leadership, the province has been on the brink of collapse since 2012.

“This province has become a playground for thugs, roads are full of potholes, looting has become the order of the day and services at the Mogalakwena local municipality have collapsed,” said Dikgale.

“Corruption has become the daily bread both in municipalities and in departments. The education system, that saw Limpopo performing dismally in the matric results last year, is also deteriorating,” he added.

Chair of the Phusela branch of the ANC in Tzaneen Masilo Maloko also entered the fray. He said the future of the ANC in Limpopo was bleak “because of corrupt leaders”.

About 15 municipalities in Limpopo, North West and Gauteng invested more than R1.5 billion with VBS Mutual Bank between 2015 and 2018. Nine of these municipalities were from Limpopo.

The Limpopo councils alone invested money to the tune of R1.2 billion. The investment was, however, deemed irregular and in contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act. The investment was also in contravention of national Treasury’s ban on municipalities, as public institutions, from investing public funds with a mutual bank.