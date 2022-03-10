Alex Japho Matlala
10 Mar 2022
5:30 am
Politics

SACP objects to Mathabatha’s slate over inclusion of ‘VBS brigade’

Alex Japho Matlala

The SACP in Limpopo argues that if ANC is led by 'thugs', it won't win the 2024 provincial and national elections.

Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha.
Cracks are developing within the tripartite alliance in Limpopo over the inclusion of the so-called “VBS brigade” in slates at the upcoming Limpopo ANC provincial elective conference. The alliance partners are the ANC, the South African Communist Party (SACP) and the Congress of South African Trade Unions. The SACP held its provincial elective conference this week where members of its provincial executive committee (PEC) were elected. Those elected into top six positions are chair Goodman Mtileni, deputy provincial chair Phophi Ramathuba, provincial secretary Chuene Malebana, first provincial deputy secretary Skinja Mugumo, second deputy provincial secretary Percy Ndlala and provincial treasurer...

