Eric Naki
10 Mar 2022
ANCWL, NYTT put on toes as Mashatile dissolves expired ANC structures

Since Mashatile took over as boss at Luthuli House, he has been dissolving expired structures and replacing them with interim ones.

ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile at the IEC ROC in Pretoria, 3 November 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
The ANC’s self-cleansing drive is unstoppable as even the untouchables are now on the receiving end of a serious renewal move by eliminating deadwood and the unwanted. After last week’s move to disband the party’s Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga provincial structures, whose terms of office had expired, every structure of the party was put on its toes. This includes the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) and the national youth task team (NYTT). Following its meeting last week, the ANC national working committee reminded the ANCWL and the NYTT that their terms had expired. The ANCWL last held an elective conference in...

