Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
11 Mar 2022
5:00 am
Politics

Motlanthe to lay bare ANC’s electoral skulduggery

At least 39 senior politicians in North West alone have been identified as participants in the electoral cheating that saw legitimate candidates scratched off the lists.

ANC flag. Picture: Michel Bega
A number of ANC politicians, including Cabinet ministers, MECs, parliamentarians and councillors, could be probed for misconduct after they allegedly manipulated party candidate lists during last November’s local government elections. The politicians could be named and shamed before being hauled before the party’s disciplinary committee. At least 39 senior politicians in North West alone have been identified as participants in the electoral cheating that saw legitimate candidates scratched off the lists. ANC electoral committee chair Kgalema Motlanthe asked for a list of the alleged culprits. The names were expected to appear from the reports of the provincial list committees, to...

