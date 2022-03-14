Free State ANC leaders vow to never take party to court again

Getrude Makhafola

Leaders of the ANC in the Free State have pledged to never turn to the courts again to settle party disputes during strategy sessions led by former president Kgalema Motlanthe.

Members of the interim provincial committee (IPC) took part in a weekend-long retreat to come up with new ways to unite the party.

Motlanthe was seconded by the ANC national working committee (NWC) to help unite structures in the post Ace Magashule era ANC Free State.

Motlanthe’s work in the province followed that of former president Thabo Mbeki who held meetings with members in Bloemfontein last month.

ALSO READ: Motlanthe wielding the axe against ‘Parachuted’ ANC councillors

In the pledge signed on Sunday, attendees agreed to not allow any external processes to become the “arbiter in our political problems.”

“We committed to deal with the challenges that befell the organisation in the province for many years. The meeting agreed to unanimously strengthen internal processes of dealing with disputes rather than using external institutions, including courts.”

Several conference outcomes have in recent years ended before the courts as members challenged delegates’ credentials and leadership election. Most recently, Sam Mashinini’s accession in 2018 to replace former chairperson Magashule, was successfully challenged in court and declared unlawful.

Mashinini, a staunch Magashule ally, was then later fired as MEC of police by Premier Sisi Ntombela, leaving Magashule’s influence in the province weakened further.

University of Free State political analyst Dr Sethulego Matebesi cautioned on political pledges, saying politicians were susceptible to making an about-turn on their promises.

“We’re talking about politicians here…a leader would stand and make phenomenal undertakings today, and a couple of months later, decides to change tune.

“That is political expediency, and they do it so well without flinching.”

ALSO READ: Grumbles in Free State over Dukwana’s elevation up ANC’s legislature list

Despite his popularity, said Matebesi, Magashule’s power and influence in the province was waning.

“Compared to previous years, things are no longer the same here for Magashule, although we’ve seen many supporters turn up at his court appearances. I won’t say he no longer has support, but that landscape is definitely changing.”

Many of the embattled Magashule’s inner circle, led by Mashinini, are no longer near the levers of power in the Free State. The IPC, led by Magashule’s nemesis Mxolisi Dukwana, reflects an almost 50-50 representation of the radical transformation (RET) and President Cyril Ramaphosa factions.

Ntombela, once a Magashule supporter, was seemingly moving away from the suspended secretary-general’s grip in the province, said Matebesi.

“I attended Freedom Day celebrations last year, and Ntombela openly told President Cyril Ramaphosa not to listen to ‘rumour mongers’ and that the province was behind him.

“There are ramifications for taking an open political stance, but it seems that Ntombela knows that for her to remain premier, she would have to support Ramaphosa’s second term. Sometimes some also realise that they had been saddling a wrong horse, and change tact to support an incumbent.”

NOW READ: The return of President Kgalema Motlanthe?