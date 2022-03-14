Rorisang Kgosana
14 Mar 2022
5:42 pm
Politics

Dictatorship and community objections: Unease over Electoral Bill for independent candidates

While independent candidates were welcomed by political analysts, Professor Barry Hanyane worries this could lead to autocratic tendencies.

The public hearing for the Electoral Amendment Bill continued on Monday, 14 March, at the Kagisanong Community Hall in the Free State. PICTURE: Twitter @ParliamentofRSA
With the public participation of the Electoral Amendment Bill continuing in Gauteng and the Free State on Monday, the proposed act, which allows for independent candidates to take part in elections, has more pros than cons but could lead to an autocratic state and a dictatorship if not done correctly, said analysts. The amendment bill comes after the Constitutional Court ruled on the unconstitutionality of the Electoral Act which states that only those associated with political parties may contest for national and local elections. Following its judgment in 2020, independent candidates may now take part in electoral processes, and Parliament...

