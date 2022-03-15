Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
15 Mar 2022
5:00 am
Politics

Embattled ANC continues to clean house

Eric Naki

With crucial party elections coming in December, the ANC is determined to clear its name by getting rid of members who gave it a bad name.

General views of the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega
The ANC continues to clear house, while party structures that came into existence through the backdoor are gripped by fear because wrongdoers are on the radar screen as the ANC levels the playing fields for its renewal. With crucial party elections coming in December, the ANC is determined to clear its name by getting rid of members who gave it a bad name. It targeted all structures that had their terms of office expired to be dissolved and to fire all councillors who cheated to get on council candidate lists during local government elections last November. ANC sources in Buffalo...

Read more on these topics