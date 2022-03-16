Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
16 Mar 2022
6:00 am
Politics

Forum tackles council head-on and demands accountability

Eric Naki

The five MCF “rainbow nation” councillors comprise black, white and coloured members elected during last November’s local election.

The newly established Makana Citizens Forum (MCF) is making waves as its councillors demand the local municipality’s senior management account for bad financial reports and a disclaimer from the auditor-general (AG). In a display that showed the culture of rubber-stamping reports is over, MCF councillors called for answers from the municipal manager, Moppo Mene, and his officials for the disclaimer report and the huge debt incurred. The five MCF “rainbow nation” councillors comprise black, white and coloured members elected during last November’s local election. The forum regards itself as a civic movement more than a political party and its aim...

Read more on these topics