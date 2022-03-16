Brian Sokutu
16 Mar 2022
ANC’s ‘cracks run deep’ and could be beyond renewal

Brian Sokutu

Former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe have been criss-crossing the country in a last-ditch effort to rebuild party unity ahead of the December elective conference.

ANC flag. Picture: Michel Bega
With the former ’80s anti-apartheid activists, the so-called “Young Lions” of the time, and Congress of South African Students veterans having now conceded that the ANC was “in the throes of an existential crisis”, political analysts on Tuesday said the party was beyond renewal. This as former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe have been criss-crossing the country in a last-ditch effort to rebuild party unity ahead of the December elective conference. Some of the ’80s generation of political leaders who operated under apartheid state repression, over the weekend discussed the paper “Notes on the Renewal of the ANC”, written...

