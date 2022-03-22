Dr. Makhosi Khoza says she is in the dark over termination from ActionSA

Faizel Patel

Dr Makhosi Khosa said she has not received any communication from ActionSA regarding the termination of her membership from the party.

Action SA on Monday said they had given Khoza the boot after she had brought the party in to disrepute.

The party said the decision was taken on the recommendation of its ethics and disciplinary committee at a meeting held on Monday evening following a series of outburst in January.

Action SA said Khoza was facing charges of bringing the party into disrepute, deliberately acting in a way that negatively affects the party and acting in a manner that causes disunity in the party.

“There is no reasonable explanation for her continued abuse of the Party, which she purports s to promote. As a high standing member of the Party, she disregards the reputational damage to the party, for apparent publicity and self-gain.

“Her loyalties do not lie with ActionSA and instead, lie with aspiring to grow her own political aspirations, at the great cost of her constituency and ActionSA” – Disciplinary Report.

However, Khosa has hit back at the party saying she has received no communication from ActionSA.

“Subsequently, I have been inundated with calls from the media. I don’t have a comment at this stage, as I have not yet received the outcome of a disciplinary hearing. The statement issued is full of misrepresentations of the deliberations of the ActionSA’s Ethics and Disciplinary committee. I never joined ActionSA on a media platform. It stands to reason that my termination of membership cannot happen on same.”

In the statement by ActionSA, the party also accused Khoza of colluding with ringleaders of a group of dismissed members from Soweto who had previously been found to have acted to deliberately destabilise the Party.

“In this communication Khoza and the ringleader of this group were found to be plotting to “deal with” Mashaba. This conversation took place in close proximity to a protest by these former members outside the City of Johannesburg Council Chamber in which they can be heard chanting Khoza’s name.”

In the 24-page report, the disciplinary panel indicated that Khoza had not challenged the evidence placed before the panel and the panel had no choice other than to consider the case in terms of whether her could be excused.

“In this respect the panel found Dr Khoza to be prone to conspiracy theories, aggressive behaviour and even continuing to threaten the Party with threats to damage its reputation further.”

ActionSA said it holds no ill-will towards Khoza and while her actions may not have been excusable, she remains an individual who played an important role in South African politics.

“We wish Dr Khoza well in her future endeavours outside of ActionSA.”

