Eric Naki
Political Editor
28 Mar 2022
6:00 am
Politics

ANC asked to probe Eastern Cape region after alleged election manipulation

Task team convenor believes elections are being rigged.

ANC flag. Picture: Michel Bega
The Buffalo City-based ANC Dr WB Rubusana region in the Eastern Cape has approached Luthuli House to intervene in alleged manipulation of branch leadership elections. The newly converted region’s task team was concerned about “theft of branch general meeting outcomes”, allegedly by some provincial deployees sent to conduct the elective meetings. The processes were allegedly manipulated to favour a certain faction. Last Thursday, an irate Rubusana ANC interim regional task team convenor, Mawethu Marata, wrote to ANC treasurer-general and acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile, asking for his intervention in the “deep state of trouble” and “morass” the ANC was in before...

