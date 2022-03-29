ANC applauds Ramaphosa’s ‘negotiations’ rhetoric about Russia’s war in Ukraine

Faizel Patel

The African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee has toed the line and applauded President Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts to talk to various parties about the Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Many people in South Africa and abroad have called on government to denounce Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The ANC’S national executive committee briefed the media on Monday following its meeting over the weekend.

The ANC Nec said it noted the ongoing discussions between Russia and the Ukraine, and reaffirmed the party’s conviction that differences are best resolved through negotiation, dialogue and compromise.

Last week, Kyiv ambassador to the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, Sergiy Kyslytsya lambasted South Africa and its neutral stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

South Africa introduced a resolution titled ‘Humanitarian situation emanating out of the conflict in Ukraine.

The resolution made no reference whatsoever to Russia or Vladimir Putin and their role in the invasion and war it started in February.

“Kyslytsya described the failed resolution as ‘fresh paint on a mouldy rotten structure of the assembly.’

“It’s a fresh paint on the mouldy rotten structure of the assembly where the paint isn’t actually paint but the blood of Ukrainian children, women and defenders. Let’s spare the assembly from this shame, lets prove that the assembly is still a solid structure.”

ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile continued the rhetoric of negotiations instead of condemning Russia for the conflict in Ukraine which has claimed hundreds of lives and forced at least million to flee the country while millions more have been displaced from their homes.

“In supporting calls for negotiation and dialogue, the NEC reaffirmed the ANCs commitment to human rights and condemned the human suffering inflicted on civilians by the conflict. Party-to-Party Relations and Strengthening International Solidarity.”

While the ANC has called for negotiations and dialogue, Ramaphosa seems to be favouring Russia by speaking to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Ironically, he has yet to have any engagements or discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a far cry from the negotiations and dialogues the ANC Nec has called for.

Last week, Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova told The Citizen Ramaphosa never approached Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for discussion on the conflict.

“The Ukrainian presidency has never been approached by the president of South Africa about any form of mediation in the war.”

During last week’s parliamentary question and answer session, Ramaphosa assured MPs that he was expecting to engage with Zelensky “in due course”, however this it yet to happen.

