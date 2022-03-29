Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini ‘clueless about what Biko stood for’ – Azapo co-founder

Getrude Makhafola

The controversial Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini needs to be inducted and taught about what Steve Biko stood for, especially on the need for African people to unite, said founding member of the Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo) Pule Monama.

Monama was reacting to Dlamini’s claims that he slept in a cell in which acclaimed founder of the Black Consciousness Movement Biko died in the hands of the security police more than 40 years ago.

The Operation Dudula leader was arrested last week in connection with a raid of the home of an alleged drug peddler in Soweto. He was granted bail in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

ALSO READ: EFF takes spears out in standoff with Operation Dudula

Addressing supporters gathered outside court, Dlamini claimed Biko “spoke” to him while locked up in the cell in Johannesburg.

“Biko spoke to me in that cell…these people think that by locking you up, they are shutting you down, not knowing that your ancestors will appear and talk to you inside.

“This is not the South Africa that Biko fought for. Biko is not at peace wherever he is because this is not what he died for.”

Operation Dudula has in recent months launched raids that they said uprooted illegal immigration and crime in communities.

Their latest raid of the home of 59-year-old Victor Ramerafe in Soweto happened two weeks ago after allegations surfaced that he was a drug peddler.

READ MORE: Operation Dudula leader ‘Lux’ Dlamini gets hero’s welcome after release on bail

The raid drew the ire of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), who later accompanied Ramerafe to the police station to lay a charge against Dlamini. Police arrested Dlamini a few days later on charges of malicious damage to property, theft and burglary.

Monama said there was nothing wrong with Dlamini and his organisation reacting to what was happening in the country, but that his method was wrong.

“Black Consciousness is about humanity, dignity, pride and self-reliance. Africans have had no problem living together for centuries.

“People such as Dlamini have no clue as to what Black Consciousness is, I don’t think he knows the history of the Black Consciousness or who founded the movement.”

He said Dlamini and many others in the country were rising up in reaction to an “inept government that is failing on its duties” such as immigration control, job creation and economic development.

“We have a responsibility to teach Dlamini and others because anyone can claim to be Black Conscious without understanding what it means. For example, many might think the EFF advocates for Black Consciousness, but it does not.”

He added that Africans were peaceful and lived together respectfully.

“The problem in South Africa is that people catch the problems at the tail end. I usually say that the behaviour and response of society is the direct result of its leadership.

“The problems we are experiencing today are caused by the ANC government, and people find themselves reacting in different ways to that. Government’s failures have replicated many problems in our society.”

As one of the emerging political organisations after the Soweto student uprising in 1976, Azapo adopted Biko’s Black Consciousness philosophy and is regarded as heir to the Black Consciousness Movement tradition founded and taught by Biko.

NOW READ: Nhlanhla Lux: Meet the man who saved Maponya Mall from looters