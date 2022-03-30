WATCH LIVE: Motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa and Cabinet

Citizen Reporter

A motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet will be debated and voted on in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon.

This despite concerns raised by opposition parties. The motion was tabled by the African Transformation Movement’s (ATM) and the Democratic Alliance (DA).

On Monday, the ATM tried to force a secret ballot on its vote, but Western Cape High Court Judge Rosheni Allie struck the party’s urgent application off the court roll.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula also rejected the ATM’s request to postpone the motion pending the court ruling.

Mapisa-Nqakula also declined the DA’s request that ministers be excluded from the motion, arguing the Constitution requires Ministers to account, participate, and vote in matters of the National Assembly that may impact their political offices directly.

The party’s request for a roll-call voting procedure was however granted.

The debate is due to begin at 2pm.

