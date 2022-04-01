Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
1 Apr 2022
5:20 am
Politics

Tough battle for North West ANC leadership

Eric Naki

Premier Bushy Maape is up against ANC interim provincial committee chair Hlomane Chauke

ANC flag. Picture: Michel Bega
The ANC leadership contest in North West is set to be a tight one, with premier Bushy Maape fighting for a single centre of power and for himself to be that centre. Presently, North West has two centres – one headed by Maape as premier and another by ANC interim provincial committee (IPC) chair Hlomane Chauke. In ANC politics, having two influential leaders at the helm is a recipe for conflict. But it will be difficult for Maape to take the chair’s portfolio because he is one of five leaders vying for the position at the next provincial conference. The...

Read more on these topics