Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
3 minute read
1 Apr 2022
6:15 am
Politics

‘Get ready to lose’ – NUM warns ANC

Union tells ruling party it needs good leaders or it will fail at polls

FILE PICTURE: National Union of Mineworkers singing, 29 April 2014. Picture: Alaister Russell
With nine months to go before the watershed ANC elective national conference, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) – a political ally within the tripartite alliance – has warned of the governing party losing the 2024 polls if it failed to produce quality leaders. The NUM caution, contained in the political report tabled on Thursday at the union’s 17th national congress taking place in Ekurhuleni, blamed the ANC losses in last year’s local government elections on “the decline of selfless leadership quality”. Scathing of the ruling party, the report said: “Many leaders in government are compromised and betraying the genuine...

