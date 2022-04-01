Rorisang Kgosana
1 Apr 2022
Politics

ANC Mpumalanga elective conference drama just disruptive tactics

ANC members argued that the national working committee went beyond their power in provincial affairs, but they might be wrong, said a political analyst.

ANC flag. Picture: Gallo Images / Thapelo Maphakela
The application to interdict the ANC Mpumalanga elective conference this weekend might not hold water since the argument that the national working committee (NWC) acted beyond its powers to establish a provincial task team was incorrect, said political analyst. Members within the provincial party had approached the courts for an urgent application to interdict the elective conference scheduled from 1 – 3 April. ANC members Vilanculo Francisco and Edward Mahlangu want the court to review and set aside the conference, stating that the NWC dissolving the provincial executive committee (PEC) earlier this month was beyond their powers and unlawful. The...

