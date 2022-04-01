Mashatile lashes out at ‘disruptors’ of ANC Mpumalanga conference

Getrude Makhafola

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile called on Mpumalanga conference delegates to isolate those who seek to “disrupt” the sitting in Emalahleni.

The embattled provincial ANC faces an interdict application launched by members who want the task team nullified and the conference halted.

Mashatile, who is also acting as secretary-general, told party members to ensure that theirs becomes a good model for all upcoming conferences.

“We are calling for maximum unity, iron discipline and determination to ensure ANC in Mpumalanga emerges stronger.

“Let those who want to disrupt our conference not succeed, let those who prefer violence not be in our midst. Let’s isolate them so they face harsh consequences for their actions,” he said to a loud applause.

Ahead of the 2024 general elections, he said, the poor state of the ANC branches needed urgent attention.

“This is particularly important as we prepare for the big battle in 2024. We need to fix the poor state of many of our branches and structures.

“We must stop focusing more on ourselves but on the needs of our communities. ANC branches must always maintain regular contact with communities.”

ALSO READ: ANC Mpumalanga: More woes as R1m lawsuit enters the fray

The three-day gathering to elect new leaders was scheduled to start in the morning but was delayed and only got underway after 2pm.

According provincial spokesperson Sasekani Manzoni, the delays were due to logistics and grappling with the new electronic system. She denied suggestions that the court action affected proceedings.

Manzoni said the court sitting was delayed as the two applicants, Fransisco Vilanculo and Edward Mahlangu, requested that the hearing be moved to midday.

The two applicants are based in Ekangala in the Emalahleni region.

The Mpumalanga conference is two years overdue. It was last held in December 2015, and no elections were organised when the provincial executive committee’s (PEC) term expired in 2019.

Even the mid-term provincial general council to assess the party’s performance and fill the vacant chair position was skipped. Mandla Ndlovu has been the acting chair since David Mabuza left after his election as deputy president at Nasrec in 2017.

The potential main contenders are provincial secretary and acting provincial chair Ndlovu and Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane, who is aligned to Mabuza.

READ MORE: ANC Mpumalanga elective conference drama just disruptive tactics