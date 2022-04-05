WATCH: ActionSA to launch review of Malema’s Parliament acquittal encouraging illegal immigration

Faizel Patel

ActionSA said it will pursue a high court review of the decision of the National Assembly’s Joint Committee on Ethics and Members Interests to exonerate Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema for his remarks encouraging illegal immigration.

The red berets leader made the remarks at an EFF press conference on 14 January 2021.

Malema called for South Africa’s borders to be opened for The Southern African Development Community (SADC).

“So let the borders be open and if the gates are not going to be open for SADC, fellow SADC people please find a creative way this is your home, your families are here. There is no ways anyone is going to close you out here. Lesotho and Free State are one thing, Mpumalanga and Swazi land are one thing, North-West and Botswana are one thing, Limpopo and Zimbabwe are one thing. What is the point, there is no point at all…”

In statement, ActionSA President Herman Mashaba said after receiving the decision of the committee, more than a year after the complaint was lodged, it believes that the finding that Malema’s remarks were “open to different interpretations” lacks any rational basis.

“The decision to pursue a legal review of this matter is grounded in the belief that members of parliament swear oaths of office to uphold the law and defend the Constitution of our country. We cannot accept any member of parliament who abuses their position to advocate for lawlessness in our country.”

“The fact that a committee of the National Assembly find these remarks open to interpretation is laughable and we can only plausibly conclude that Malema is being protected by the institutions of parliament,” Mashaba said.

Mashaba said while the review decision of the committee will take time, ActionSA is patient in the need to ensure that it can deliver a lesson to members of parliament to take illegal immigration seriously.

“Our first step will be to obtain the legal representations made by Mr Malema and the minutes of the deliberations of the committee.”

Mashaba said it is a violation of the public trust for a member of parliament to openly encourage and promote illegal immigration.

ALSO READ: Police confirm kidnapping kingpin Charloos statement is fake