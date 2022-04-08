Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
8 Apr 2022
5:12 am
Politics

External pressure ‘led to removal of Msibi from PEC’

Eric Naki

Apparently there was a post-conference plan to put pressure on Mtsweni-Tsipane to reinstate Msibi as her MEC for agriculture and rural development.

Mandla Msibi. Picture: Twitter
A NC national executive committee (NEC) members who attended the Mpumalanga ANC provincial conference could have stopped the election of murder-accused Mandla Msibi – but they ignored it because he belonged to a faction that they favoured in order to win the provincial elections. Msibi was elected as provincial treasurer at last weekend’s Mpumalanga ANC provincial conference despite the fact that he faced murder and attempted murder charges along with four others. The charges emanate from a shooting incident that occurred at a Shisanyama eatery in Nelspruit in August 2021. Meanwhile Msibi had been placed under the ANC’s “step aside”...

Read more on these topics