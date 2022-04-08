Fuming list committee fingers Duarte, ministers in North West list manipulation

Getrude Makhafola

The provincial list committee (PLC) in the North West has alleged that ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte and Deputy Minister in the Presidency Pinky Kekana as two of the top party leaders implicated in the province’s electoral list debacle.

The ANC is dragging its feet to resolve the list debacle, despite President Cyril Ramaphosa’s promise to communities last year that those who were parachuted will be removed after elections.

After the ANC NEC meeting held last month, there seems to be no tangible solution on the 155 illegitimate individuals identified in an investigation by the North West PLC.

The 155, some of whom took up positions as mayors and MMCs, were not elected by the branches but their names appeared in the electoral lists after last year’s local government polls.

ANC leaders implicated

In a terse response to the NEC meeting held on 27-28 March, PLC chairperson Lorna Maloney lashed at party leaders, saying PLC members accepted the calling from the governing party “to risk our lives and become fire extinguishers at a time when we should be enjoying our last days with our grandchildren.”

She said the North West list investigation implicated NEC members, ministers, MECs, regional and provincial leaders.

“The PLC investigation found that [ANC deputy secretary-general] Jessie Duarte, [Deputy Minister of Communication] Pinky Kekana, MECs, MPLs, ministers, deputy ministers and the IPC, regional committees and alliance leaders manipulated the 2021 local government lists.”

The NEC meeting, she said, was expected to decide on the fate of the 155 individuals, but did the opposite.

“We raised concerns that the key facts and findings were deliberately not shared with the NEC. Instead, we were called by Chief Matsila, CEO in Kgalema Motlanthe’s office, and asked whether we have interests in contesting in the upcoming provincial conference.

“We indicated that the question was irrelevant to our duties and tasks.”

ALSO READ: Motlanthe to lay bare ANC’s electoral skulduggery

Those parachuted into councils lack required basic qualifications, she added.

“Our findings revealed that the majority of mayors, speakers, whips and MMCs were among the 155 parachuted councilors, they were not deployed in positions they hold in terms of the ANC guidelines and processes.

“They lack capacity to deliver any services expected by communities, some do not even have the matric benchmark certificate, others even presented fraudulent academic qualifications.”

‘PLC disbands’

As chairperson of the ANC national electoral committee, Motlanthe is tasked with resolving the party’s list disputes across the country. Where fraudulent lists and manipulation are found, those implicated are expected to resign.

A fed up Maloney said the PLC took a decision to dissolve itself on Thursday because no one seemed to take the investigation seriously.

“We resolved to self disband, and to avail ourselves and provide information in the various court applications that have been launched by affected communities and their elected candidates.

“We simply cannot afford to be judged as having been complicit in a well-oiled, well-orchestrated and possibly un-ending mafia type syndicate launched for nothing else but to loot the state coffers,” she said.

The apparent disinterest to attend to fraudulent lists has forced the disgruntled North West councillors to launch court action against their party. At least six of the affected wards are in the Matlosana region.

‘Remove illegal councillors’

Meanwhile, lawyers representing disgruntled members wrote to ANC treasurer Paul Mashatile, who is also acting secretary-general, demanding all illegitimate councillors be removed by 15 April.

In the letter addressed to Mashatile dated 31 March and seen by The Citizen, advocate Christian Mosala further directs Mashatile to inform affected municipalities and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) about impending vacancies after the removal of the 155 members, and pave the way for immediate by-elections.

“Please note that our letter, on behalf of our clients, is a courtesy letter and does not in anyway compromise on our right to proceed to a court of law on an urgent basis,” read Mosala’s letter.