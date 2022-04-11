Eric Naki
Political Editor
11 Apr 2022
6:15 am
Politics

Gumede standing for regional chair may have stalled conference

eThekwini is the strongest region of the ANC in the country, and the race between Gumede and Nyawose was seen as test of support for former president Jacob Zuma and Ramaphosa in KwaZulu-Natal.

Former eThekhwini Metro mayor Zandile Gumede. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi / African News Agency
Some dissatisfied ANC delegates believe the delay to the start of the party’s eThekwini regional conference in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend was not only about a dispute over credentials. They say it might have been more to prevent disgraced Zandile Gumede, former eThekwini mayor, from winning. They believed she was on the brink of winning the ANC eThekwini regional chair against council speaker Thabani Nyawose, who they thought represented the President Cyril Ramaphosa faction. ALSO READ: ANC eThekwini: No sitting as disputes continue to cloud conference At the time of publishing, the conference had not yet been concluded, but some...

