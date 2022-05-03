Lunga Simelane
3 May 2022
6:00 am
Politics

Alliance battle lines drawn: Cosatu says Ramaphosa’s administration is mismanaging economy

Lunga Simelane

It was clear from a 'grassroots level' Ramaphosa would be met with resistance and criticism, says a political analyst.

Picture File: President Cyril Ramaphosa during the ANCs 110th anniversary celebrations. Picture: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta
The ANC and Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) alliance is at a crossroads and facing a major test following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ignominious retreat from the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenberg this weekend. Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said Ramaphosa’s administration had mismanaged the economy by siding with the private sector by taking policies and decisions which punished workers. “This is a test for the alliance because our members agree that they do not like the [direction] the country has taken,” Pamla said. A lot of issues were raised, he said, and “Ramaphosa could not pretend he did not...

