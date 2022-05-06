PA not leaving coalitions in Joburg, Ekurhuleni, accuses DA of colluding with ANC in Western Cape

Molefe Seeletsa

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) says it will not abandon its coalition government in the City of Johannesburg as well as City of Ekurhuleni.

This comes as the PA withdrew from the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led coalition in the Knysna and Matzikama municipalities, while other coalitions in Gauteng and North West were at the brink of collapse.

The PA pulled out of the municipalities after a DA member reportedly labelled the party’s leader Gayton Mckenzie’s appointment as mayor of the Central Karoo District municipality as “political thuggery”.

‘DA was colluding’

Addressing the media on Thursday, PA deputy president Kenny Kunene explained why the party ditched the DA coalition in the Western Cape.

“That is not the only reason, but we found out that the DA was colluding or trying to collude with the ANC to try and get us out of the Central Karoo,” he said.

“The DA goes public to say it does not want to work with the ANC, but on the other hand it has been working with the ANC to try and get the PA out of the Central Karoo and that is the real reason why we decided that we are withdrawing from our coalition with the DA in the Western Cape,” the PA deputy president added.

Kunene said the PA was planning to withdraw from its coalition with the ANC in the North West and Gauteng.

However, this will not happen following an intervention by Gauteng ANC deputy chairperson, Panyaza Lesufi.

“There are challenges here in Gauteng and the North West. We are in a fragile, very fragile coalition partnership with the ANC at JB Marks Municipality. And here in Gauteng at West Rand Municipality, we are very fragile.

“This comes because of lack of consultation, lack of communication, our MMCs [members of mayoral committees] there are made spectators when they are there to serve our people,” he said.

“Because of this intervention by Panyaza Lesufi, we going to give them a chance so that we can see the situation will be remedied,” he continued.

Coalitions in Joburg and Ekurhuleni

He further dismissed the suggestion that the PA was in talks with the EFF in regards to coalitions in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

“The ANC will always engage other parties to reverse whatever has been put in place. We are in no discussions with the EFF.

“We have not held any discussions with the EFF pertaining to Johannesburg. And one must make it clear that the coalition in Johannesburg and the coalition in Ekurhuleni are very much safe,” the PA deputy president said.

Kunene said the party intend to keep this coalition for five years, however, pointed out that this “will depend on the behaviour of the DA”.

“We must understand that although we did not get what we wanted at the City of Joburg, we decided to give that coalition stability by giving it a majority. If we didn’t do that then then coalition was going to depend on the vote of [Julius] Malema [and his party, EFF],” he said.

Earlier this year, the PA joined the DA’s multi-party coalition in the metropolitan municipalities.

The coalition agreement saw eight PA councillors joining the City of Johannesburg, while four councillors will joined the City of Ekurhuleni.

The PA have one position in Johannesburg’s mayoral committee and two positions in Ekurhuleni.

The DA is leading the multi-party governments in Gauteng alongside the FF+, ActionSA, African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and Congress of the People (Cope), who are in a coalition in Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

The parties formed councils following the 2021 local government polls that produced no outright winner in these metros.

New members

Kunene also announced that the Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile has joined the PA.

Introducing the former ANC and EFF member, Kunene labelled Khanyile as a “young leader” and praised for his activism.

Khanyile was arrested in August 2021 in connection with the unrest and was released on R5,000 bail.

He was charged with inciting public violence and holding an illegal gathering.

Former ActionSA members, Nana Bembe and Sphiwe Khumalo have also been roped in by the party , along with three new members.

On Tuesday, Matzikama municipality leader Brenden Owies and councillor Christo Boks, were introduced as DA members after ditching the PA.

