Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
10 May 2022
5:15 am
Politics

ANC keeps the liberation tag just to gain upper hand in votes, says expert

But the ANC hegemony had been dealt a blow with the low voter turnouts in the past few elections.

General views of the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg, 9 December 2020. Photo: The Citizen/Michel Bega
The ANC may be a shadow of its former self with almost all its key structures under “administration” – but it won’t ditch its liberation movement tag because it’s the only thing that still gives it votes and the image as the one that must lead South Africa. This is according to political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, from Nelson Mandela University’s department of history and political studies, who said by calling itself a liberation movement, the ANC aimed to gain the upper hand in relation to other political parties and “create the impression it was the only one qualified to...

