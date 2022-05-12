Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
3 minute read
12 May 2022
4:30 am
Politics

MPs push on with Mkhwebane probe despite her fresh legal bid to overturn ConCourt ruling

Brian Sokutu

MPs described Mkhwebane's move as 'a Stalingrad' tactic.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Neil McCartney
In yet another blow to embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, MPs serving on the parliamentary committee for Section 194 probing her fitness to hold office on Wednesday unanimously resolved to continue the process – despite her fresh legal bid to overturn the recent ruling of the Constitutional Court (ConCourt). Described by MPs as “a Stalingrad” tactic, Mkhwebane is challenging the apex court’s decision to reject her impeachment rescission bid in the hope of stalling the Section 194 inquiry. The move was rejected by the committee on the grounds that there was no legal impediment for it not to proceed with...

