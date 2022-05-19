Lunga Simelane
3 minute read
19 May 2022
5:00 am
Politics

Ramaphosa will not fire ineffective ministers ahead of elective conference, says DA

Lunga Simelane

Political analyst says Ramaphosa made strategic decision not to make any Cabinet changes

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams
Make no mistake, while President Cyril Ramaphosa chooses to not rock the boat in spite of the knowledge that some of his Cabinet are failing at their jobs and treating it like nothing is wrong, South Africa will continue to suffer and endure the growing poverty, joblessness and instability. With the December ANC conference rapidly approaching, his inaction has served as an indication that this will not be the year of firing for Ramaphosa. “There was a lack of political will on the side of ANC to act and the one cadre is not acting against the other,” political analyst...

Read more on these topics