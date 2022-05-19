Tributes pour in for Mpho Moerane

Narissa Subramoney

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described former City of Joburg (CoJ) Mayor Mpho Moerane as a ‘vibrant’ young leader.

Moerane had been hospitalised following a car accident, last Monday, but succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday night.

“This is a sad day for Johannesburg and for the nation, as we mourn the passing of a vibrant, young leader. Mpho Moerane was an entrepreneurial, multi-skilled leader who placed his talents and creative energy at the disposal of the citizens of Johannesburg,” said the President in a tweet.

“We will miss his contribution to his political home, the African National Congress, and to the development of Johannesburg as one of our country’s and continent’s most important economic and cultural centres. May his soul rest in peace.”

IFP and Good Party remember Moerane

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) said it was ‘devastated’ to learn that Moerane had passed.

“On behalf of the IFP in Gauteng, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to Cllr Moerane’s family, his friends, fellow COJ councillors and comrades in the ANC,” said the party in a statement.

The former mayor briefly took the reigns in Johannebsurg in October 2021, after the tragic passing of his predecessor, Mayor Jolidee Matongo.

Prior to being elected as the Executive Mayor of Johannesburg, Moerane served as a Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Environment and Infrastructure.

“His commitment to civic duty also saw Cllr Moerane serving on several boards over the years, including Metro Bus, Alexandra Clinic and as a non-executive director at Chancellor House Holdings, amongst others,” said the IFP.

“He was indeed an astute leader committed to serving all the communities in Johannesburg. He had a mission and a plan to accelerate and improve service delivery standards in the city, and he continued to do this until his untimely demise.”

The IFP also paid tribute to Moerane’s ‘affable, compassionate, and sharp-minded’ personality, saying he never shied away from the responsibility of leadership.

“The IFP is saddened that the life of such a young and dynamic leader has suddenly been cut short, and to that we say, death be not proud. Mpho Moerane will sorely be missed.”

The Good Party also extended its condolences to Moerane’s friends and family.

“The former Mayor of Johannesburg and City of Joburg MMC was a well-known activist full of life determined and committed to working for his community,” said Good Party in a statement.

