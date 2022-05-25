Eric Naki
25 May 2022
Politics

Sisulu unlikely to get support from patriarchal KZN for ANC presidency – analysts

Sisulu being a woman would factor strongly in parts of KZN, where power was exercised over women.

Tourism Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu meets with various stakeholders on 22 December 2020 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
Patriarchy and tribal tendencies could stand in the way of ANC presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu being accepted over fellow candidate Zweli Mkhize as the choice by the party’s KwaZulu-Natal structures. Since Mkhize hinted at challenging Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC elective conference in December, the question has emerged as to whether he and Sisulu will join forces to oppose Ramaphosa. But if they agree to work together, Sisulu will not be favoured in KZN. Commentators said because of being a woman and a non-Zulu, Sisulu would battle to gain acceptance in a province that was notorious for old-styled patriarchy and...

