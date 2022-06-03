Joburg ANC conference: Morero so far unopposed

Whether the Johannesburg ANC’s sole candidate for the regional chair, Dada Morero, is a Cyril Ramaphosa’s Thuma Mina Brigade member or belongs to the radical economic transformation (RET) grouping does not matter – because the province is the one that determines preference for ANC president. Besides, Gauteng structures rarely contest on factional lines, except Ekurhuleni which had been dominated by RET under re-elected chair Mzwandile Masina. Morero, who is the current ANC regional secretary, is so far unopposed in his quest to become the next ANC regional chair at this weekend’s regional elective conference and his entire slate was likely...

Morero, who is the current ANC regional secretary, is so far unopposed in his quest to become the next ANC regional chair at this weekend’s regional elective conference and his entire slate was likely to win.

He was initially to be contested by the late former Joburg mayor, Mpho Moerane, who died after a vehicle accident.

Current acting regional chair Eunice Mgcina was initially scheduled to compete for deputy chair but it’s not clear if she would change her mind and go for the top position.

But Mgcina is leading one slate against Morero camp. Morero’s slate comprises of Motha Simon for deputy chair, Sasabona Manganye as regional secretary, Nomoya Mnisi as deputy secretary and Nonceba Molwele as regional treasurer.

The late Moerane’s slate had Mgcina as deputy chair, Justice Ngalonkulu as regional secretary, Loyiso Masuku as deputy secretary and Phosane Mngqibisa, a close ally of Ace Magashule, nominated for treasurer along with Maxwell Nendzamba who received more nominations for this position.

Morero promised a peaceful conference which would start today and end on Sunday.

It is promising to be different to the Ekurhuleni gathering that was marked by a small “festival of chairs”. In the meeting, members threw chairs at one another, with one side claiming manipulation of the results to favour incumbent, Masina.

Masina, who was contested by Doctor Xhakaza, won in a tight outcome. However, it is believed that 19 disputed outstanding votes still to be verified could change the results in Xhakaza’s favour.

ANC Johannesburg regional spokesperson Sasabona Manganye confirmed that Morero was the only candidate for the chair position because Mgcina was running for deputy. “We don’t know if another person would come out and contest, but what we know is that comrade Morero is the only candidate so far,” Manganye said.

Manganye is a closed book and it was unclear where he stood regarding the two main rival ANC factions between Ramaphosa camp and the RET side.

Gauteng structures at all levels usually do not openly pronounce on national leadership preferences until the last moment of their elective conferences.