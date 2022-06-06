Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
6 Jun 2022
4:58 am
Politics

ANC elective conference – Regions back Ramaphosa

Eric Naki

ANC disregards principle as Mathabatha gets third term, indicates party members were prepared to sacrifice principle for Ramaphosa's sake

President Cyril Ramaphosa during the ANCs 110th anniversary celebrations. Picture: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta
The election of an avowed “Thuma Mina” advocate Stan Mathabatha for a third term and the elevation of Dada Morero as Joburg ANC chair have put President Cyril Ramaphosa in good stead towards ANC’s December conference. Mathabatha’s victory despite the third term being a no-no in the ANC, was a deviation that indicated the party members were prepared to sacrifice principle for Ramaphosa’s sake. He has already bagged three other provinces – Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape that all voiced their backing for his third term at the helm. With KwaZulu-Natal considered out of reach for him because of...

Read more on these topics