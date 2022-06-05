Eugene Modise elected ANC Tshwane regional chair

Citizen Reporter

Former ANC Tshwane regional secretary Eugene Modise on Sunday was elected the chairperson of the party in the Tshwane region.

Modise beat his challenger for the position, former Tshwane regional chair Kgosi Maepa, by 174 votes at the regional conference this weekend held in Fourways, Johannesburg.

Maepa received 84 votes from the 260 delegates who voted at the conference.

The other top five leaders elected at the conference included Frans Boshielo, George Matjila, Sydwell Manana and Simphiwe Mbatha as deputy regional chair, secretary, deputy secretary and treasurer, respectively.

ANC conferences

The Gauteng ANC’s two most significant regions, Johannesburg and Tshwane, held their elective conferences this weekend ahead of the governing party’s national conference in December this year.

In Johannesburg, Dada Morero was elected as the region’s chairperson.

Morero was elected at the 15th ANC Joburg regional conference at the Idle Winds Lodge and Conference Centre in Centurion.

He beat his challenger, acting regional chair Eunice Mgcina, by 153 votes. Mgcina received 143 votes.

The other leaders elected to the top five positions of the ANC in Joburg included Sasabona Manganye as secretary, Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku was re-elected as the deputy secretary and Maxwell Ndezamba was elected treasurer.

