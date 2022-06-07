Alex Japho Matlala
2 minute read
7 Jun 2022
6:32 am
Politics

Is Mathabatha on his way to form part of the ANC’s top six?

Alex Japho Matlala

Rumour has it that Mathabatha has his eyes fixed on the position of national chair.

Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha.
Will newly elected Limpopo ANC provincial chair Stan Mathabatha serve out his term or is he on his way to form part of the ANC’s top six in December? That is the question on many people’s lips in Limpopo after he was re-elected for a third term as ANC provincial chair at the weekend. Mathabatha defeated his opponent, public works MEC Dickson Masemola, by 781 to 389 votes at the party’s elective conference at The Ranch Hotel on Saturday. His slate made a clean sweep, with former Vhembe municipality mayor Florence Radzilani winning the deputy provincial chair’s position by 791...

Read more on these topics