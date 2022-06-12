“My father was the best president this country ever had” – Duduzane Zuma

Faizel Patel

Duduzane Zuma claims his father, former President Jacob Zuma was the best president the country ever had, in an apparent swipe at current President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Duduzane shared the comment on social media on Saturday.

My father was a better president. The best president this country ever had.— Duduzane Zuma (@Duduzane__Zuma) June 11, 2022

Ramaphsosa has come under severe pressure following the $4 million robbery at his Phala Phala Game farm in Limpopo.

The president has refused to provide any details of the robbery saying he would like to leave the whole matter to the due processes that must unfold.

Last week during a media on his responses to questions surrounding the criminal complaint by former spy boss Arthur Fraser and allegations of money laundering, Ramaphosa reiterated that the suspension of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had nothing to with her investigation into the robbery at his farm.

Duduzane, however, believes no other president compares to his father.

“My father was a better president. The best president this country ever had.”

On Friday, Duduzane’s father Jacob Zuma also took a swipe at Ramaphosa.

Zuma’s remarks came as Ramaphosa was responding to the Presidency’s budget speech debate on Friday, which was suspended once again as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs continued to disrupt proceedings.

As the debate was raging in Parliament, Zuma tweeted in isiZulu about corruption in the African National Congress (ANC).

“The wheels are turning. When I said there was corruption in the ANC, everybody said I was the one who was corrupt. But the wheels are turning and the fingers are being pointed at the ANC.

“You laugh at me today, tomorrow it’s you!”

The spokesperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation Mzwanele Manyi also joind the tirade on Ramaphosa in a tweet.

“If you can’t fight mattress corruption, how can you fight corruption in the country?”

If you can't fight mattress corruption, how can you fight corruption in the country?#PhalaPhalaFarm pic.twitter.com/LD2dTtjVFH— Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) June 12, 2022

Meanwhile, Zuma’s elation may be short lived following the arrest of the Guptas in Dubai.

Last week, political analyst Dr. Ralph Mathekga told The Citizen Zuma may be very worried following the arrest of the Gupta brothers.

“When they are here, they will take down the entire ANC because if you can bring them here and make sure that they are being prosecuted, they will have to speak the truth and it is a dangerous thing for the ANC.”

Mathekga also believes that the brothers lives could be in danger if they set foot in South Africa.

However, Gareth Newham, head of the Justice and Violence Prevention Program at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) said he does not believe that the Gupta brothers would be immediately at risk.

