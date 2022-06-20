Eric Naki
Panyaza Lesufi eyes top job in Gauteng

Lesufi standing for ANC chair position against Maile

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi Picture: Nigel Sibanda
An expert says ANC Gauteng chair and premier David Makhura will leave big shoes that will be difficult for his deputy Panyaza Lesufi or his fellow candidate Lebogang Maile to fill… but this should not prevent the ANC from losing the province at the next election. Political analyst Prof Dirk Kotze said trends from the November local government election show the ANC was on the brink of losing Gauteng to a coalition of the opposition parties. Whoever emerges victorious at next week’s provincial conference, will not be able to turn the tide in ANC’s favour. This week, Lesufi promised to...

