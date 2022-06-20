Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
20 Jun 2022
6:00 am
Politics

Zuma’s ally Zungu favoured for ANC KZN chair

Eric Naki

Sandile Zungu is up against incumbent Sihle Zikalala and MEC for Finance Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

Sandile Zungu. Photo: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images
The Jacob Zuma factor is poised to play a big role in determining the winner of the ANC KwaZulu-Natal leadership race. Anyone fighting under his ticket will most likely prevail as the next provincial leader at the July conference, an expert says. University of KwaZulu-Natal-based political analyst Zakhele Ndlovu was concerned that ethnicity was still a strong factor in KZN politics. This could see KZN becoming the only province not to support President Cyril Ramaphosa, but a candidate linked to Zuma at the ANC’s elective conference in December. Ndlovu’s sentiments were echoed by another analyst, Dr Ralph Mathekga, who said...

Read more on these topics