Zuma’s ally Zungu favoured for ANC KZN chair

The Jacob Zuma factor is poised to play a big role in determining the winner of the ANC KwaZulu-Natal leadership race. Anyone fighting under his ticket will most likely prevail as the next provincial leader at the July conference, an expert says. University of KwaZulu-Natal-based political analyst Zakhele Ndlovu was concerned that ethnicity was still a strong factor in KZN politics. This could see KZN becoming the only province not to support President Cyril Ramaphosa, but a candidate linked to Zuma at the ANC’s elective conference in December. Ndlovu’s sentiments were echoed by another analyst, Dr Ralph Mathekga, who said...

Ndlovu’s sentiments were echoed by another analyst, Dr Ralph Mathekga, who said Zuma’s supporters were consolidating and using his name to build a platform. However, Mathekga cautioned: “I think Zuma has the ability to stir disruption, we have seen that with his imprisonment.”

Both analysts saw no link between the recent truck drivers’ highway blockade in KZN and the ANC leadership contests … or a possible political manoeuvre by the Zuma faction. The drivers demanded an end to the hiring of foreign nationals by freight truck owners.

Ndlovu said as businessman and AmaZulu Football Club owner Sandile Zungu ran under a Zuma ticket, he was likely to emerge as the next provincial chair.

Zungu is up against incumbent Sihle Zikalala and MEC for Finance Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

If Zungu won, it would be the first time a non-executive non-active party member was elected to the highest office in the province. Ndlovu said Zungu’s influence as a business figure put him in good stead in the election.

Zikalala is associated with Ramaphosa by virtue of his incumbency as premier and his alleged subtle support for the president.

So far, Dube-Ncube was not linked to either ANC faction but some believed she might join the Zweli Mkhize campaign. His strength was yet to be tested.

Dube-Ncube said there was a need for a woman to become a leader there. Her political fortunes were growing rapidly. “One thing people neglect to talk about is the prevalence of the politics of ethnicity in KZN,” said Ndlovu.

“There was a shift of support from the IFP [Inkatha Freedom Party] to the ANC after Zuma’s ascendency in Polokwane because the ANC was seen as Xhosa dominated at the time.

“The Zuma factor had to do with the growth of the ANC in eThekwini to become the biggest region in the party and KZN enjoying the largest membership under Zuma.

“Zuma’s Polokwane victory reinforced Zulu nationalism and ethnicity as even many IFP members abandoned their party to join the ANC because of him.”

Ndlovu said the recent visit by a large number of ANC regional representatives, including vocally pro-Zuma Musa Dladla, to Zuma’s Nkandla home was to express their loyalty in him.

“That visit will define the outcome of the July provincial conference,” Ndlovu said.