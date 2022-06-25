Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
3 minute read
25 Jun 2022
5:15 am
Politics

Cracks within ANC continue to widen

Gauteng ANC conference delegates were clearly divided into supporters of Panyaza Lesufi and Lebogang Maile for the position of chair.

Provincial chairperson David Makhura delivers Political Report at the 14th ANC Gauteng Provincial Conference in Benoni, Ekurhuleni. Picture: Gauteng ANC/Twitter
Cracks within the ANC have continued to widen, if the unresolved matter of 19 quarantined Ekurhuleni votes – which yesterday led to a delay by several hours of the Gauteng ANC elective conference – was anything to go by. After a marathon of meetings, ANC bigwigs serving on the national executive committee (NEC) and provincial executive committee (PEC) failed to resolve the quarantined Ekurhuleni votes, which are fundamental in determining who won the recent regional leadership contest. Gauteng ANC conference delegates were clearly divided into supporters of Panyaza Lesufi and Lebogang Maile for the position of chair. Other divisions seen...

